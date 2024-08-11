Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price to $1.50

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 444.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.