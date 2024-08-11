Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Kelly Services Price Performance
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KELYA
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelly Services
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.