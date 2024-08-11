Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

