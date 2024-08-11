Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of KMT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

