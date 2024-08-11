Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 586 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $226.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.