Kerry Lynn O’reilly Sells 48,833 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67.

TA opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.50. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

