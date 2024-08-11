Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 823.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

