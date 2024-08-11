Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 4,352,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

