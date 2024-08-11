Kevin P. O’hara Sells 3,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.99 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HealthStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 240.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.