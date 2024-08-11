Kim Boyd-Leaks Sells 8,686 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.37.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBK
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.