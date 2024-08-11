Kim Boyd-Leaks Sells 8,686 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

