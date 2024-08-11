Kinovo (LON:KINO) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.92), with a volume of 164134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £47.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

