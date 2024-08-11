Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $22,877,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $116.67 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

