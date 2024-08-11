Kirk Malloy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Kirk Malloy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Further Reading

