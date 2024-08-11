Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $29.43. Klaviyo shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 504,259 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $653,415.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,766 shares of company stock worth $2,787,665. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 87.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

