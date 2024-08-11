Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Kopin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

