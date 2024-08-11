Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.

Koppers stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

