Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.