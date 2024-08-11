L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

