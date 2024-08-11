Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,162.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

