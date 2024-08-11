Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

