Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.45 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

