Landon Edmond Sells 21,766 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Klaviyo Stock Up 1.0 %
Klaviyo stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo
Analyst Ratings Changes
KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVYO
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.