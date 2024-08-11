Landon Edmond Sells 21,766 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.0 %

Klaviyo stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

