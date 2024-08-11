Largo (NYSE:LGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%.

Largo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Largo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Largo worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

