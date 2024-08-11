Laura Matlin Sells 673 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

