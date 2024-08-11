Leo Wealth LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 91,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 350,310 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,270,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 340,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

