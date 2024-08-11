Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 436,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,923. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

