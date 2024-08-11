Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Life360 Trading Up 9.1 %

LIF opened at $35.03 on Friday. Life360 has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

