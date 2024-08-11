LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Issues Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 1,994,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,360. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,085,716 shares of company stock worth $23,996,444 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.