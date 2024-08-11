Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.690-0.780 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LCUT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

