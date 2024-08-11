Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 6.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 32,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 120,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

