Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $548.13 and last traded at $550.23. Approximately 152,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,089,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

