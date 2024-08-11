London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,065,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $16,234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $201,326,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.4% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.