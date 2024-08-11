Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,234,799 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,234,799 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,135,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research increased their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

