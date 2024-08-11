Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 6,106,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,084,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

