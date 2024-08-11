Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 116,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

LULU traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.72. 1,289,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,160. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average of $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

