Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.53.

LUMN stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 282,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 888,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

