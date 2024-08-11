Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $2.57. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 57,627 shares trading hands.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

