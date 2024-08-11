Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at TD Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

