Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.92. 7,719,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 59,930,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

