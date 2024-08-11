Mario Dubois Sells 10,000 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$8.00 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.54. The stock has a market cap of C$402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stingray Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.