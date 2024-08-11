Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31), reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $533.55 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

