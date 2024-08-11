Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $330.26 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
