Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $330.26 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

