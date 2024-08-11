Masimo’s (MASI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.67.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

