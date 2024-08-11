Mather Group LLC. Acquires 564 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4,338.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 142.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DocuSign by 16.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DOCU stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

