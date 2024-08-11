Mather Group LLC. Acquires 933 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 385.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135,348 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $57.29.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

