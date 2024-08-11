Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $85.31.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

