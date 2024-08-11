Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 201.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

