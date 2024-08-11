Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

