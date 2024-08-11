Mather Group LLC. Invests $28,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 544.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 431,047 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVN opened at $48.40 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

