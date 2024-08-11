Mather Group LLC. Invests $28,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.