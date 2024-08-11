Mather Group LLC. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 53.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sasol by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

